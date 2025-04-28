Left Menu

Australia's Dual Dilemma: Housing Crisis Meets Climate Change

Australia faces concurrent crises: a shortage of affordable housing and worsening climate change, which are exacerbating each other. While Labor, the Coalition, and the Greens propose various policies to address these issues, none have offered a comprehensive, integrated strategy to solve both simultaneously.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:02 IST
Australia's Dual Dilemma: Housing Crisis Meets Climate Change
Australia is grappling with two major challenges: a lack of affordable housing and escalating climate change effects. With rents and mortgages rising faster than wages, many Australians fear home ownership is out of reach, while climate-related disasters like bushfires and heatwaves are becoming more frequent.

Political parties are proposing solutions. Labor pledges to invest billions in new housing and aims to cut emissions by 43% by 2030. The Coalition offers first home buyers the option to use superannuation savings and plans to expand gas production. Meanwhile, the Greens propose an ambitious plan for 75% emissions cuts and extensive public housing developments.

Though each party presents distinct strategies, none provide an integrated approach to addressing both crises effectively. An ideal solution would foster resilient, net-zero homes, crucial for meeting Australia's environmental targets. As it stands, the need for a unified policy direction in housing and climate remains unfulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

