Left Menu

Fatal Argument Leads to Tragedy in Nagpur

In Nagpur, a man allegedly killed his friend during an argument by stoning him to death. The incident occurred after a day of gambling and drinking between friends. The victim died from the severe head injuries, and the accused has been arrested by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:57 IST
Fatal Argument Leads to Tragedy in Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, where a man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old friend with a stone following a heated argument, officials reported on Thursday.

The fatal event transpired on Wednesday in Katol town, approximately 60 km from Nagpur. The victim, along with the 26-year-old accused and another companion, had earlier visited a gambling den in Pandhurna, Madhya Pradesh.

Following their return journey, which included consuming liquor and lunch in Narkhed, the friends experienced an escalation of tensions. A fierce dispute between the victim and accused ensued inside a vehicle. It intensified in Panchvati area, leading to violence as the accused allegedly struck the victim on the head with a stone, resulting in severe injuries. Although the victim was promptly taken to a government hospital, he succumbed to his wounds. The accused was subsequently apprehended and charged under relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024