Fatal Argument Leads to Tragedy in Nagpur

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, where a man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old friend with a stone following a heated argument, officials reported on Thursday.

The fatal event transpired on Wednesday in Katol town, approximately 60 km from Nagpur. The victim, along with the 26-year-old accused and another companion, had earlier visited a gambling den in Pandhurna, Madhya Pradesh.

Following their return journey, which included consuming liquor and lunch in Narkhed, the friends experienced an escalation of tensions. A fierce dispute between the victim and accused ensued inside a vehicle. It intensified in Panchvati area, leading to violence as the accused allegedly struck the victim on the head with a stone, resulting in severe injuries. Although the victim was promptly taken to a government hospital, he succumbed to his wounds. The accused was subsequently apprehended and charged under relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)