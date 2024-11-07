Left Menu

Tragedy in Palghar: Son Arrested for Father's Murder

A man in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested for allegedly murdering his father after a financial dispute. A fight broke out between them when the father demanded money for liquor. Initially deemed an accidental death, the case escalated to murder following an autopsy and a relative's complaint.

Updated: 07-11-2024 16:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district as police apprehended a man accused of killing his 50-year-old father. The altercation stemmed from a financial quarrel when the father demanded money for liquor.

On the fateful day, after receiving only Rs 10 from his son, a heated argument ensued, culminating in the son allegedly strangling his father near their home. This tragic event has shaken the local community.

Initially, the police registered it as an accidental death, but following an autopsy and a relative's complaint, the case was reclassified as murder. The son now faces charges as authorities launch a full investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

