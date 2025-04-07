Kerala High Court Stays Order; Commission Probing Munambam Land Dispute Resumes
The Kerala High Court's division bench has temporarily stayed a previous order nullifying a judicial commission probing the Munambam land dispute, allowing the commission to function until further court instructions. The decision is in response to an appeal by the state government against the single-judge verdict delivered in March.
- Country:
- India
The division bench of the Kerala High Court has temporarily suspended a single judge's decision that nullified the appointment of a judicial commission set by the state government for investigating the Munambam land dispute.
Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu passed this interim order after the state government filed an appeal challenging the earlier ruling from March 17. The court's decision allows the commission to operate until further orders, with the appeal set for a hearing in June after the summer recess.
Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev expressed satisfaction over the court's order, highlighting that it enables the commission to continue its fact-finding mission, crucial for clarifying land ownership issues in disputed regions. The government reiterates that the commission is a fact-finding body, lacking adjudicative power over title disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cash discovery: HC circular says court master of division bench-III, which was headed by Justice Yashwant Varma, will give dates in matters.
Supreme Court Set to Hear Appeals in Notorious Nithari Serial Killings Case
Supreme Court Appeal: Trump Administration's Federal Worker Firing Overruled
U.S. Appeals Court Judge Questions Trump’s Use of 18th-Century Law for Deporting Venezuelans
Government Withdraws Thousands of Tax Appeals After Monetary Limit Hike