Kerala High Court Stays Order; Commission Probing Munambam Land Dispute Resumes

The division bench of the Kerala High Court has temporarily suspended a single judge's decision that nullified the appointment of a judicial commission set by the state government for investigating the Munambam land dispute.

Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu passed this interim order after the state government filed an appeal challenging the earlier ruling from March 17. The court's decision allows the commission to operate until further orders, with the appeal set for a hearing in June after the summer recess.

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev expressed satisfaction over the court's order, highlighting that it enables the commission to continue its fact-finding mission, crucial for clarifying land ownership issues in disputed regions. The government reiterates that the commission is a fact-finding body, lacking adjudicative power over title disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)