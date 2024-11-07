Pakistani Minister Assures Safety for Chinese Nationals Amid Security Concerns

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Chinese embassy to meet with Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, assuring him of the Pakistani government's commitment to the safety of Chinese citizens and projects. This meeting followed a troubling incident in which a local security guard shot at two Chinese nationals in Karachi.

Naqvi expressed regret over the Karachi shooting that injured two Chinese citizens and emphasized that the protection of Chinese nationals remains a governmental priority, especially considering the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. Both countries agreed on a joint strategy to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Mr. Naqvi conveyed his condolences to the victims and their families while providing updates on the investigation's progress. The meeting saw senior officials from both Pakistan's interior ministry and the Chinese embassy and underscored the ongoing cooperation between the countries, highlighting the necessity for a stable and secure environment for this partnership to prosper.

(With inputs from agencies.)