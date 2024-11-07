Supreme Court Revamps Vacation Structure Amid Criticism
The Supreme Court has redefined its summer vacations as 'partial court working days' amidst criticism about lengthy breaks. This change, part of an amendment to the Supreme Court Rules, limits holidays to a maximum of ninety-five days. Judges remain committed and continue handling urgent matters during these periods.
The Supreme Court has rebranded its summer vacations to 'partial court working days', following criticism over its traditional long breaks. This alteration marks a significant shift in the way the top court operates during summer.
The amendment to the Supreme Court Rules, now called the Supreme Court (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024, was notified on November 5. It limits the maximum holidays to ninety-five days, exclusive of Sundays, and has been authorized by the Chief Justice.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasized the judges' dedication to their work, even during breaks, and dismissed claims of judges being idle. The move also puts to rest historical criticisms tracing back to colonial-era practices.
