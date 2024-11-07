Hezbollah Calls for Action Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Israel

Hezbollah, a significant political and military presence in Lebanon, has welcomed efforts to end the ongoing conflict, but remains skeptical about U.S. intervention. Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a lawmaker with the group, commented following Donald Trump's election victory.

Despite a change in party power, al-Moussawi stated that U.S. policies towards Israel, a key player in the conflict, remain unchanged. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which has intensified in recent months, involves significant destruction in Lebanon and a rising death toll.

Israeli military actions, justified as targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure, are perceived by Lebanese officials as affecting civilians. Recent American diplomatic measures, including a proposed 60-day ceasefire, were undermined ahead of the U.S. election. Al-Moussawi criticized the U.S. for its role in the conflict, suggesting it could leverage influence to halt the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)