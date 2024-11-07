Left Menu

Hezbollah Calls for Action Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Israel

Hezbollah, represented by lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi, expressed a welcoming attitude towards any effort to cease the war in Lebanon. He highlighted the continued conflict with Israel, pointing out significant civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction, and criticized U.S. involvement for its supportive stance towards Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah, a significant political and military presence in Lebanon, has welcomed efforts to end the ongoing conflict, but remains skeptical about U.S. intervention. Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a lawmaker with the group, commented following Donald Trump's election victory.

Despite a change in party power, al-Moussawi stated that U.S. policies towards Israel, a key player in the conflict, remain unchanged. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which has intensified in recent months, involves significant destruction in Lebanon and a rising death toll.

Israeli military actions, justified as targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure, are perceived by Lebanese officials as affecting civilians. Recent American diplomatic measures, including a proposed 60-day ceasefire, were undermined ahead of the U.S. election. Al-Moussawi criticized the U.S. for its role in the conflict, suggesting it could leverage influence to halt the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

