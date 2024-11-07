Left Menu

CBI Scrutiny: The Land-for-Jobs Scandal Unfolds

The CBI is awaiting prosecution sanctions in the land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad. The case, tied to Group-D appointments in the West Central Zone of the railways during Prasad's tenure, was registered in May 2022, with approximately 30 accused involved.

Updated: 07-11-2024 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation informed a Delhi court on Thursday of its pending requirement for prosecution sanctions from authorities in the alleged land-for-jobs scam implicating former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

Previously, on September 20, the CBI had communicated to Special Judge Vishal Gogne that it had secured the necessary sanctions to prosecute Prasad. However, the agency now seeks additional time for proceedings.

The court, having been informed by the CBI that sanctions for about 30 accused are still pending, has urged the agency to expedite its processes as it adjourned the matter to November 26. The case involves Group-D appointments in the West Central Zone of railways in Jabalpur during Prasad's ministerial tenure, exchanged for land transfers to his family or associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

