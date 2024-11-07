Fatal Stabbing in Noida: Clash Over Money Turns Deadly

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a monetary dispute clash in Noida's Chotpur Colony, leaving one other injured, police reported on Thursday.

The altercation involved Parul and friends Amit and Akram, who allegedly attacked Ashu. Ashu was stabbed multiple times, while Vishal, who intervened, was also hurt. Ashu was declared dead at the hospital; Vishal is undergoing treatment.

The conflict stemmed from a financial disagreement that had seemingly been resolved before Diwali. A complaint has been filed, and authorities are actively pursuing the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)