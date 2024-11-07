Fatal Stabbing in Noida: Clash Over Money Turns Deadly
A monetary dispute in Noida's Chotpur Colony led to a young man's death and another's injury. Following a clash, Parul allegedly stabbed Ashu, resulting in his death, and injured Vishal. A case has been registered against Parul, Amit, and Akram with ongoing efforts to apprehend them.
A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a monetary dispute clash in Noida's Chotpur Colony, leaving one other injured, police reported on Thursday.
The altercation involved Parul and friends Amit and Akram, who allegedly attacked Ashu. Ashu was stabbed multiple times, while Vishal, who intervened, was also hurt. Ashu was declared dead at the hospital; Vishal is undergoing treatment.
The conflict stemmed from a financial disagreement that had seemingly been resolved before Diwali. A complaint has been filed, and authorities are actively pursuing the suspects.
