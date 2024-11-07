Love Tragedy in Delhi: Man Arrested for Murdering Girlfriend's Father
A 34-year-old man, Sukhira Chaudhary, was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's father, Bachu Prasad Singh, in Delhi. Singh was against Chaudhary's relationship with his daughter. The murder occurred near the Chemical Market in Narela, and the body was recovered by police from a mortuary.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend's father, who opposed their relationship. The incident unfolded in north Delhi's Narela area, according to local police reports released Thursday.
The victim, identified as Bachu Prasad Singh, 62, from Bihar, went missing five days ago. His body was discovered and preserved in a mortuary by police officials. Sukhira Chaudhary, also from Bihar, has been identified as the alleged perpetrator.
Singh's daughter confronted Chaudhary about her father's disappearance, which led to his confession. Police reported that Chaudhary admitted to luring Singh with a job offer, inebriating him, and eventually strangling him. The investigation continues as Chaudhary faces murder charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- murder
- relationship
- police
- arrest
- investigation
- Narela
- confession
- crime
- incident
ALSO READ
Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry: Phoenix Officers Under Investigation
21 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Pune: Fake IDs Uncovered
Man Arrested for Controversial Video Involving BSP Leader
Youth Trio Arrested for Stock Market Scam in Kochi
Nabbed in Mumbai: The Latest Arrest in Baba Siddique's Murder Case