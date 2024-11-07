Truck Driver and Handyman Jailed for Cough Syrup Smuggling

A court in Tripura's Sepahijala district handed a 12-year prison sentence to a truck driver and his handyman for smuggling banned cough syrups on Thursday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Debasish Kar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the culprits.

The arrest followed a tip-off that led police to chase and intercept a lorry registered in Uttar Pradesh at the Bishalgarh bypass on June 4 last year. Authorities discovered 47,984 bottles of banned cough syrups inside the vehicle, according to prosecutor Gautam Giri. The individuals, Ankuj Sukla, the driver, and Rajendra Singh, the handyman, were subsequently arrested.

