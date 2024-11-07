Left Menu

Truck Driver and Handyman Jailed for Cough Syrup Smuggling

A driver and his assistant from Kanpur were sentenced to 12 years in prison for smuggling banned cough syrups. The Tripura court also fined them Rs 1 lakh each. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted their lorry at Bishalgarh bypass, discovering nearly 48,000 bottles of the illegal syrups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:21 IST
Truck Driver and Handyman Jailed for Cough Syrup Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Tripura's Sepahijala district handed a 12-year prison sentence to a truck driver and his handyman for smuggling banned cough syrups on Thursday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Debasish Kar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the culprits.

The arrest followed a tip-off that led police to chase and intercept a lorry registered in Uttar Pradesh at the Bishalgarh bypass on June 4 last year. Authorities discovered 47,984 bottles of banned cough syrups inside the vehicle, according to prosecutor Gautam Giri. The individuals, Ankuj Sukla, the driver, and Rajendra Singh, the handyman, were subsequently arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024