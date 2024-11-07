MP Rajesh Ranjan Faces Threats from Alleged Gang Associates
Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, reportedly received death threats from an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. His assistant filed a complaint with Delhi Police, who are investigating. This incident follows a similar threat last month tied to a prank caller. Yadav seeks enhanced security.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, is facing serious death threats allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to a complaint filed with the Delhi Police on Thursday.
The complaint was lodged by Yadav's personal assistant, Mohammad Sadique Alam, at the Connaught Place police station. Alam recounted receiving two alarming messages on his phone Thursday morning, threatening Yadav's life.
In an earlier episode, the police had detained an individual in Delhi linked to threats against Yadav, although no concrete connections to the Bishnoi gang were established. The case remains under investigation as Yadav calls for heightened security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Election Regulations: Tightened Security for Nomination Submissions
Hong Kong Government Tightens Cybersecurity on Civil Servant Systems
Heightened Security Measures in Sri Lanka over Threats to Tourists
Kaja Kallas: Europe's Security at the Forefront
We should work for global regulations for cyber security, safe and secure AI: PM Modi at BRICS Summit.