MP Rajesh Ranjan Faces Threats from Alleged Gang Associates

Bihar Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, is facing serious death threats allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to a complaint filed with the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The complaint was lodged by Yadav's personal assistant, Mohammad Sadique Alam, at the Connaught Place police station. Alam recounted receiving two alarming messages on his phone Thursday morning, threatening Yadav's life.

In an earlier episode, the police had detained an individual in Delhi linked to threats against Yadav, although no concrete connections to the Bishnoi gang were established. The case remains under investigation as Yadav calls for heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)