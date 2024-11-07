Left Menu

MP Rajesh Ranjan Faces Threats from Alleged Gang Associates

Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, reportedly received death threats from an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. His assistant filed a complaint with Delhi Police, who are investigating. This incident follows a similar threat last month tied to a prank caller. Yadav seeks enhanced security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:32 IST
MP Rajesh Ranjan Faces Threats from Alleged Gang Associates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, is facing serious death threats allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to a complaint filed with the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The complaint was lodged by Yadav's personal assistant, Mohammad Sadique Alam, at the Connaught Place police station. Alam recounted receiving two alarming messages on his phone Thursday morning, threatening Yadav's life.

In an earlier episode, the police had detained an individual in Delhi linked to threats against Yadav, although no concrete connections to the Bishnoi gang were established. The case remains under investigation as Yadav calls for heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024