Electrician Caught with Over Rs 1 Crore in Gold at Mumbai Checkpoint
A man was detained at Wadala, Mumbai, carrying 1.45 kg of gold worth over Rs 1 crore. Intercepted by police and election officials near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the man couldn't explain the possession. Authorities were informed and the gold was seized.
A man was detained on Thursday at Wadala in central Mumbai, found carrying gold exceeding Rs 1 crore, according to a police report. He was intercepted by election officials and police near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link while traveling in a cab.
During this period, Maharashtra follows a model code of conduct ahead of the upcoming November 20 assembly polls. The detained man, identified as an electrician, couldn't provide a valid reason for ferrying 1.45 kg of the precious metal.
Authorities, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Income Tax, have been notified. The police seized the gold as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
