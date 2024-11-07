Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal

In a significant breach of law enforcement ethics, a woman sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, Pooja Chauhan, was detained on allegations of bribery, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police's vigilance unit, Chauhan, stationed at Bawana police station, was caught accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe. This payment was meant to help a rape-accused individual secure anticipatory bail.

The vigilance unit was tipped off by the man's wife, who alleged Chauhan demanded money for assistance. A sting operation resulted in Chauhan's detainment as she accepted the money.

(With inputs from agencies.)