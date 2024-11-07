Left Menu

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal

A female sub-inspector, Pooja Chauhan, from Delhi's Bawana police station, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 to assist a rape-accused man obtain anticipatory bail. The detained officer originally demanded Rs 50,000 but settled for a lesser amount, prompting a vigilance operation to catch her in the act.

In a significant breach of law enforcement ethics, a woman sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, Pooja Chauhan, was detained on allegations of bribery, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police's vigilance unit, Chauhan, stationed at Bawana police station, was caught accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe. This payment was meant to help a rape-accused individual secure anticipatory bail.

The vigilance unit was tipped off by the man's wife, who alleged Chauhan demanded money for assistance. A sting operation resulted in Chauhan's detainment as she accepted the money.

