Call Data Controversy: Allegations Stir Madhya Pradesh
BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh has accused police officials in Sagar district of unlawfully accessing and misusing call data records. While this raises concerns within his party, senior police officials deny the claims. An investigation has been initiated following Singh's allegations made during a district meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:37 IST
BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh has brought serious allegations against police officials in Sagar district, claiming they are illegally accessing and misusing call data records (CDRs) to extort money or threats.
These accusations pose a challenge to his party's government, but senior police officials have denied the claims. Singh raised the issue during a district planning committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.
Authorities emphasize that CDRs are typically accessed with the necessary permissions for investigations, and internal inquiries have begun to address these allegations.
