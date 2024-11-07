Call Data Controversy: Allegations Stir Madhya Pradesh

BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh has brought serious allegations against police officials in Sagar district, claiming they are illegally accessing and misusing call data records (CDRs) to extort money or threats.

These accusations pose a challenge to his party's government, but senior police officials have denied the claims. Singh raised the issue during a district planning committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Authorities emphasize that CDRs are typically accessed with the necessary permissions for investigations, and internal inquiries have begun to address these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)