Father Sentenced for Heinous Act: Justice Served

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for raping his daughter over a four-year period. The verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Faridabad Hemraj Mittal, who also imposed a fine. The victim, who married in 2017 and returned home from her in-laws' house, filed a complaint with police assistance in 2021.

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the reprehensible act of raping his daughter over a four-year span, authorities in Faridabad confirmed Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Faridabad Hemraj Mittal delivered the verdict on Wednesday, ordering the man to pay a Rs 60,000 fine alongside his prison term, police conveyed.

Following the death of his wife, the man repeatedly abused his daughter, who had returned home in 2017 due to a familial dispute. Encouraged by an NGO, she bravely filed a police complaint in mid-2021, facilitating the eventual case registration.

