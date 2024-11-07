Nigerian Woman Arrested in Gurugram Drug Bust

A Nigerian woman was arrested in Gurugram on charges of drug trafficking, police announced on Thursday.

Police apprehended Chidinma Vivian on Thursday in S-Block village, seizing 322 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of brown heroin, and 805 grams of brown sugar during the operation.

She faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials stated. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya indicated that preliminary interrogation uncovered her involvement in drug supply, arranged through another Nigerian woman based in Delhi, earning her around Rs 2,000 for each transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)