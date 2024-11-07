Left Menu

Nigerian Woman Arrested in Gurugram Drug Bust

A Nigerian woman named Chidinma Vivian was arrested in Gurugram with a large quantity of illicit drugs. Police seized cocaine, brown heroin, and brown sugar, leading to her being charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The operation revealed her role in a drug supply network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:07 IST
Nigerian Woman Arrested in Gurugram Drug Bust
Woman
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian woman was arrested in Gurugram on charges of drug trafficking, police announced on Thursday.

Police apprehended Chidinma Vivian on Thursday in S-Block village, seizing 322 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of brown heroin, and 805 grams of brown sugar during the operation.

She faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials stated. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya indicated that preliminary interrogation uncovered her involvement in drug supply, arranged through another Nigerian woman based in Delhi, earning her around Rs 2,000 for each transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024