Nigerian Woman Arrested in Gurugram Drug Bust

A Nigerian woman named Chidinma Vivian was arrested in Gurugram with a large quantity of illicit drugs. Police seized cocaine, brown heroin, and brown sugar, leading to her being charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The operation revealed her role in a drug supply network.
A Nigerian woman was arrested in Gurugram on charges of drug trafficking, police announced on Thursday.
Police apprehended Chidinma Vivian on Thursday in S-Block village, seizing 322 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of brown heroin, and 805 grams of brown sugar during the operation.
She faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials stated. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya indicated that preliminary interrogation uncovered her involvement in drug supply, arranged through another Nigerian woman based in Delhi, earning her around Rs 2,000 for each transaction.
