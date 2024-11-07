Left Menu

Punjab Asserts Rights Over Shanan Power Project Amid Tense Talks

The Punjab government, in a meeting with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, discussed multiple issues, including claiming rights over the Shanan power project. The delegation emphasized Punjab's claim based on the 1966 reorganization and sought attention to electricity and urban development concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:16 IST
Punjab Asserts Rights Over Shanan Power Project Amid Tense Talks
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has raised significant concerns with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the Shanan power project in Himachal Pradesh, asserting its full rights over the project.

A Punjab delegation, including notable ministers, advocated for claims grounded in the Punjab Reorganisation Act and addressed various developmental issues.

Union Minister Khattar assured that the government would carefully consider the rights and demands posed by Punjab, amidst calls for adjustments in energy and urban development policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024