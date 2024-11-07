Punjab Asserts Rights Over Shanan Power Project Amid Tense Talks

The Punjab government has raised significant concerns with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the Shanan power project in Himachal Pradesh, asserting its full rights over the project.

A Punjab delegation, including notable ministers, advocated for claims grounded in the Punjab Reorganisation Act and addressed various developmental issues.

Union Minister Khattar assured that the government would carefully consider the rights and demands posed by Punjab, amidst calls for adjustments in energy and urban development policies.

