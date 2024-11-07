Emergence of Lakurawas: New Threat in Nigeria’s Northwest
A new insurgent group, Lakurawas, is infiltrating Nigeria's northwest from Niger and Mali, following the coup in Niger. This development poses additional security challenges in a region already affected by armed gangs and kidnappings.
The Nigerian military has issued a warning about Lakurawas, an emerging insurgent group infiltrating the northwest from neighboring Niger and Mali. Amidst heightened security concerns, the military remains on high alert.
According to Major-General Edward Buba, Lakurawas has begun operations in Sokoto and Kebbi states following the July 2023 coup in Niger, which disrupted joint patrols. The group's ideology remains unclear, but it is affiliated with Sahelian militias.
The military has seen significant challenges in the northwest, grappling with armed gangs and ransom kidnappings. Last month, security forces neutralized 163 insurgents, apprehended 82, and rescued 80 kidnapped individuals, underscoring the escalating threat Lakurawas poses to regional security.
