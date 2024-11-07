Allegations Against HCS Officer: Dalit Worker Speaks Out

A Dalit contractual worker from Haryana's public health department has accused a Haryana Civil Services officer of sexual exploitation and intimidation at gunpoint. The police confirmed the receipt of the complaint and have requested the worker to record his statement.

Following these serious allegations, the state government suspended the officer on Thursday evening. While the suspension order did not specify the reason, sources indicate it is linked to the complaint.

The worker, who claims to have been coerced into providing massages at the officer's residence, alleges that the exploitation included threats to his job. Efforts to seek justice have led him to reach out to various authorities, including the National Human Rights Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)