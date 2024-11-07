Left Menu

Allegations Against HCS Officer: Dalit Worker Speaks Out

A Dalit worker in Haryana has accused a state civil services officer of sexual exploitation and casteist remarks. The officer, who allegedly threatened the worker at gunpoint, has been suspended. The case is under investigation as police have asked the complainant to record his statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:39 IST
Allegations Against HCS Officer: Dalit Worker Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit contractual worker from Haryana's public health department has accused a Haryana Civil Services officer of sexual exploitation and intimidation at gunpoint. The police confirmed the receipt of the complaint and have requested the worker to record his statement.

Following these serious allegations, the state government suspended the officer on Thursday evening. While the suspension order did not specify the reason, sources indicate it is linked to the complaint.

The worker, who claims to have been coerced into providing massages at the officer's residence, alleges that the exploitation included threats to his job. Efforts to seek justice have led him to reach out to various authorities, including the National Human Rights Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024