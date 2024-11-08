Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Abduction and Execution of Village Defence Guards

Two Village Defence Guards, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, were abducted and executed by terrorists in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. A joint search operation has been launched in the dense forests where the incident occurred. Leaders across political parties have condemned the heinous act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, two Village Defence Guards were executed by terrorists on Thursday. The victims, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, were reportedly abducted while grazing cattle in the Munzla Dhar forest, officials confirmed.

A large-scale search operation is underway, coordinated by the police and Army in the forested areas. The tragic killings have drawn widespread condemnation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and various political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and representatives from multiple parties.

Terror outfit Kashmir Tigers, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility for the attack, sharing images of the deceased to further their agenda. This violent act adds to the increasing number of terror attacks in the Jammu region this year, raising concerns over security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

