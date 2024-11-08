Tragedy in Kishtwar: Abduction and Execution of Village Defence Guards

In a chilling incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, two Village Defence Guards were executed by terrorists on Thursday. The victims, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, were reportedly abducted while grazing cattle in the Munzla Dhar forest, officials confirmed.

A large-scale search operation is underway, coordinated by the police and Army in the forested areas. The tragic killings have drawn widespread condemnation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and various political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and representatives from multiple parties.

Terror outfit Kashmir Tigers, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility for the attack, sharing images of the deceased to further their agenda. This violent act adds to the increasing number of terror attacks in the Jammu region this year, raising concerns over security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)