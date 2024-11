Putin Backs China's Stance on Taiwan Amid Strengthened Alliances

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed China's status as a key ally of Russia, endorsing Beijing's claims over Taiwan. At the Valdai discussion club in Sochi, Putin emphasized that deepening Sino-Russian collaboration posed no threat to other nations.

While no formal military alliance exists, Russia and China have strengthened their partnership. In 2022, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a 'no limits' partnership, further solidified in May 2023 to signify comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Putin dismissed claims of Chinese aggression, instead suggesting Taiwan is inciting regional instability to attract external support. He equated joint military exercises with China to U.S. drills with Japan, claiming neither posed a threat but were essential for security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)