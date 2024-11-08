California Enforces Stricter Data Reporting for Self-Driving Cars
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has introduced mandatory enhanced data reporting requirements for autonomous vehicles, including detailed reports on incidents like collisions and stoppages. This follows an incident where GM's self-driving unit, Cruise, was fined for incomplete crash data last year.
The California state agency announced on Thursday that it is enforcing stricter data reporting requirements for autonomous vehicles, focusing on incidents where self-driving cars face issues like getting stuck.
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) now requires companies to submit comprehensive trip-level incident reports. These reports are to include both collision and non-collision events, such as citations and stoppages. This move follows an incident where GM's self-driving division, Cruise, was fined the maximum penalty of $112,500 in June for not providing complete crash information promptly to the CPUC.
The decision reflects California's ongoing efforts to regulate the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, aiming for enhanced safety and accountability in the self-driving car industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tigmanshu Dhulia Takes a Stand: Embracing Theatrical Releases Over OTT
MRC Refutes Unethical Incentive Allegations by IRGMA
Historic Rouse Avenue Court Hearing: Sajjan Kumar Faces Judgment in Anti-Sikh Riots Case
GMR Airports' Loss Narrows and Secures Major Funding Boost
Strengthening US-India Security Ties at OSAC India AGM