California Enforces Stricter Data Reporting for Self-Driving Cars

The California state agency announced on Thursday that it is enforcing stricter data reporting requirements for autonomous vehicles, focusing on incidents where self-driving cars face issues like getting stuck.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) now requires companies to submit comprehensive trip-level incident reports. These reports are to include both collision and non-collision events, such as citations and stoppages. This move follows an incident where GM's self-driving division, Cruise, was fined the maximum penalty of $112,500 in June for not providing complete crash information promptly to the CPUC.

The decision reflects California's ongoing efforts to regulate the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, aiming for enhanced safety and accountability in the self-driving car industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)