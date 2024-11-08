Shocking Arrests in Cuttack: Six Held for Disturbing Crime

Six people, among them a minor, have been arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district on allegations of gang-raping a 19-year-old college student, according to police reports on Friday.

The student alleged that during her birthday celebration at a café, her boyfriend, with the café owner's help, covertly recorded intimate moments. These recordings were allegedly used to blackmail and repeatedly assault her.

Following the complaint, police apprehended her boyfriend, the café owner, and others involved. They have also seized the incriminating videos, sending them to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)