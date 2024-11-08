Outrage in Jammu: Protests Erupt Following Village Defence Guards' Killings

Protests broke out across the Jammu region on Friday following the killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) by terrorists in Kishtwar district. As anger surged, businesses shut down and streets were filled with demonstrators demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

The Kishtwar district observed a complete shutdown, with protests reported from various areas, including Kuntwara and Thakurie. Chants of 'Pakistan Murdabad' resounded in the air as protesters sat on roads, voicing their anger against the alleged involvement of Jaish-e-Mohammad offshoot Kashmir Tigers in the killings.

Community leaders, including the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, led a women-driven protest in Kishtwar town. Demonstrators burned tyres and the Pakistani flag, calling for decisive action against terrorists. Kishtwar MLA Shugan Parihar condemned the attack and called for enhanced security measures in areas with minority populations.

