Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Engagement in Singapore

In an effort to bolster bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of high-level meetings with Singapore’s top leaders during his visit on Friday. Discussions with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrance Wong emphasized technological growth and regional security.

Jaishankar's dialogue with Wong included advancing technological and industrial partnerships, with a focus on skilling and green energy initiatives. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Singaporean leadership, reaffirming India's commitment to regional forums.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the visit, Jaishankar engaged with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Indo-Pacific security cooperation before addressing the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, underscoring the longstanding partnership's progress.

