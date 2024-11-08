Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Engagement in Singapore
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Singapore, meeting top leaders to discuss bilateral partnerships and global developments. Key topics included technology advancement, industrial collaboration, and regional security. The visit also featured discussions at the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks roundtable, highlighting strategic cooperation between the nations.
In an effort to bolster bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of high-level meetings with Singapore’s top leaders during his visit on Friday. Discussions with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrance Wong emphasized technological growth and regional security.
Jaishankar's dialogue with Wong included advancing technological and industrial partnerships, with a focus on skilling and green energy initiatives. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Singaporean leadership, reaffirming India's commitment to regional forums.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the visit, Jaishankar engaged with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Indo-Pacific security cooperation before addressing the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, underscoring the longstanding partnership's progress.
