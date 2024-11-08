Arunachal Constable Arrested Amidst Molestation Allegations

A police constable from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, faced arrest following allegations of molesting a woman, an official stated on Friday.

Details emerged when the incident gained traction on social media, highlighting the woman's ordeal on Thursday night. Despite initial hesitance, the victim, aged 19, agreed to register a complaint after discussions with police.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh emphasized that the accused is now arrested and will face legal consequences. Singh reassured that women's safety is paramount, urging the public to report crimes directly or through social media and emergency helplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)