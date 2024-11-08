Left Menu

U.N. Condemns Civilian Casualties in Gaza Conflict

The U.N. Human Rights Office reported that nearly 70% of verified killings in the Gaza conflict involve women and children. The report suggests systematic violations of international humanitarian law by Israel's military operations against Hamas. Verification remains ongoing, with 8,119 fatalities confirmed so far by the U.N.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Nations Human Rights Office has stated that almost 70% of the fatalities verified in the ongoing Gaza conflict consist of women and children. This has led to accusations of systematic violations of international humanitarian law, according to the U.N. Office's statement released on Friday.

Since the conflict began, the United Nations has confirmed 8,119 deaths, a figure considerably below the over 43,000 reported by Palestinian health authorities. However, the age and gender breakdown from these findings supports claims by Palestinians that non-combatants represent a large portion of the deceased.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized the need for credible and impartial legal action on the alleged violations. The Israeli government has yet to comment on these findings as further verification continues in the complex humanitarian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

