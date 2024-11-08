U.N. Condemns Civilian Casualties in Gaza Conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Office has stated that almost 70% of the fatalities verified in the ongoing Gaza conflict consist of women and children. This has led to accusations of systematic violations of international humanitarian law, according to the U.N. Office's statement released on Friday.

Since the conflict began, the United Nations has confirmed 8,119 deaths, a figure considerably below the over 43,000 reported by Palestinian health authorities. However, the age and gender breakdown from these findings supports claims by Palestinians that non-combatants represent a large portion of the deceased.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized the need for credible and impartial legal action on the alleged violations. The Israeli government has yet to comment on these findings as further verification continues in the complex humanitarian landscape.

