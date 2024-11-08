Mozambique's Post-Election Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis
Mozambique's largest hospital has reported three deaths and 66 injuries following clashes between police and protesters over a disputed election. This brings the death toll since the election to at least 18. The main political party, Frelimo, faces criticism from opposition and international observers over election discrepancies.
Mozambique's largest hospital confirmed on Friday that three people were killed and 66 injured during clashes between police and protesters related to a disputed election.
Protests erupted after the ruling party, Frelimo, was declared the winner, with accusations of election rigging. Observers and civil groups argued that the election failed democratic standards.
Amid the violence, accusations have been made against the Mozambique police for using live ammunition against protesters, an issue defended by the interior minister citing the need to maintain order.
