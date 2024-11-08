Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Terror Strikes Again

The bodies of two village defence guards, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after being killed by terrorists. A massive search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators, amid rising tensions and protests demanding swift action by security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The bodies of two village defence guards were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, reportedly killed by terrorists. The victims, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were abducted and executed in the dense forests of the region. Officials have launched a search operation to catch those responsible for the heinous act.

The Army, along with police and the Central Reserve Police Force, is conducting a thorough search operation across Kuntwara, Ohli, and Munzla Dhar hilly areas. Reinforcements have bolstered the efforts with drones, sniffer dogs, and helicopters being deployed to locate the perpetrators, whose actions have sparked condemnation from regional leaders.

The incident has prompted protests across Kishtwar, where residents are demanding immediate action to apprehend the terrorists. The Kashmir Tigers, linked to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, have claimed responsibility for the attack, marking another incident in a spike of terror-related violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

