Nigeria's Investigation Clears Military of Secret Abortion Allegations

An investigation by Nigeria's human rights commission has concluded, finding no proof that the Nigerian military targeted women and children or operated a covert abortion program in its counter-insurgency activities in the northeast.

The probe was initiated based on a Reuters report from December 2022, which accused the military of clandestine and illegal abortions and child massacres in the region afflicted by a 15-year insurgency.

The Nigerian military has denied these allegations previously reported by the news agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)