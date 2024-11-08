Left Menu

Nigeria's Investigation Clears Military of Secret Abortion Allegations

The Nigerian human rights commission declared there is no evidence proving the military's deliberate attacks on women and children, nor the existence of a secret abortion program, contrary to previous allegations by Reuters focusing on Nigeria's northeast insurgency efforts.

An investigation by Nigeria's human rights commission has concluded, finding no proof that the Nigerian military targeted women and children or operated a covert abortion program in its counter-insurgency activities in the northeast.

The probe was initiated based on a Reuters report from December 2022, which accused the military of clandestine and illegal abortions and child massacres in the region afflicted by a 15-year insurgency.

The Nigerian military has denied these allegations previously reported by the news agency.

