Nigeria's Investigation Clears Military of Secret Abortion Allegations
The Nigerian human rights commission declared there is no evidence proving the military's deliberate attacks on women and children, nor the existence of a secret abortion program, contrary to previous allegations by Reuters focusing on Nigeria's northeast insurgency efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:23 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
An investigation by Nigeria's human rights commission has concluded, finding no proof that the Nigerian military targeted women and children or operated a covert abortion program in its counter-insurgency activities in the northeast.
The probe was initiated based on a Reuters report from December 2022, which accused the military of clandestine and illegal abortions and child massacres in the region afflicted by a 15-year insurgency.
The Nigerian military has denied these allegations previously reported by the news agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sean Combs Faces Allegations of Drug Culture and Misconduct
MRC Refutes Unethical Incentive Allegations by IRGMA
Supreme Court Upholds Lawful Demolition Practices Amid Contempt Allegations
Russian Energy Officials Under Investigation for Coal Industry Fraud
Russian Energy Ministers Caught in Coal Fraud Investigation