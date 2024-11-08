Close Call at Sea: Yemen's Maritime Challenge

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) reported a maritime incident on Thursday involving a vessel near Aden, Yemen. A small craft carrying armed personnel approached within three cables of the vessel.

This approach was part of a larger sighting of nine to fifteen small crafts in the vicinity, approximately 53 nautical miles southwest of Aden. The situation raised concerns about maritime safety in the region.

Despite the proximity of the armed craft, all crew members were safe, and the vessel successfully continued to its next port of call, according to UKMTO's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)