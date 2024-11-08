Left Menu

Reviving Voter Engagement: Maharashtra's Electoral Push

The Election Commission is addressing urban voter apathy in Maharashtra, encouraging participation with strategies aimed at enhancing turnout in urban areas. High voter turnout in areas like Bastar and Kishtwar serves as a benchmark. The Commission stresses fair play, grievance redressal, and anti-inducement measures.

Updated: 08-11-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is tackling urban voter apathy in Maharashtra, urged to invigorate participation in upcoming assembly elections. With impressive turnouts in regions like Bastar, the Chief Election Commissioner questions low urban engagement in areas like Colaba.

Officials gathered in a video conference emphasize a level playing field, preventing voter inducements, and ensuring voter grievances are addressed adequately. The aim is to mirror high turnout rates found elsewhere, such as in Jammu and Kashmir.

The commission underscores the importance of making voting accessible, pledging to enhance polling camps' facilities and addressing voter concerns proactively. Expectations are high to elevate voter engagement strategies before the November elections.

