Left Menu

Teenager Escapes Custody in Thane

A 19-year-old named Prince Kailash Vishwakarma from Uttar Pradesh managed to escape police custody in Thane after being arrested under the Arms Act. The incident occurred on November 5, and an investigation has been launched to find him and examine the circumstances around his escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:45 IST
Teenager Escapes Custody in Thane
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man has escaped police custody in Thane, according to authorities. The individual, identified as Prince Kailash Vishwakarma from Lucknow, was arrested earlier in November under the Arms Act.

Police officials report that Vishwakarma managed to remove his handcuffs before making his escape, prompting a citywide search to locate the fugitive.

An investigation is currently underway to understand the details of this escape, as law enforcement agencies work to apprehend the young man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024