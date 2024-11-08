Teenager Escapes Custody in Thane
A 19-year-old named Prince Kailash Vishwakarma from Uttar Pradesh managed to escape police custody in Thane after being arrested under the Arms Act. The incident occurred on November 5, and an investigation has been launched to find him and examine the circumstances around his escape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old man has escaped police custody in Thane, according to authorities. The individual, identified as Prince Kailash Vishwakarma from Lucknow, was arrested earlier in November under the Arms Act.
Police officials report that Vishwakarma managed to remove his handcuffs before making his escape, prompting a citywide search to locate the fugitive.
An investigation is currently underway to understand the details of this escape, as law enforcement agencies work to apprehend the young man.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement