Teenager Escapes Custody in Thane

A 19-year-old man has escaped police custody in Thane, according to authorities. The individual, identified as Prince Kailash Vishwakarma from Lucknow, was arrested earlier in November under the Arms Act.

Police officials report that Vishwakarma managed to remove his handcuffs before making his escape, prompting a citywide search to locate the fugitive.

An investigation is currently underway to understand the details of this escape, as law enforcement agencies work to apprehend the young man.

(With inputs from agencies.)