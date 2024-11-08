Left Menu

Italian Navy Intercepts Migrants in Deal with Albania

An Italian naval ship transferred eight migrants to Albania as part of a controversial Italy-Albania migration agreement. This initiative, aimed at managing migrant flows intercepted in international waters, has been criticized by humanitarian groups, with Italy facing legal and ethical challenges regarding repatriation and asylum processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shengjin | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:38 IST
Italian Navy Intercepts Migrants in Deal with Albania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

An Italian naval vessel docked at the Albanian port of Shengjin on Friday, delivering eight intercepted migrants. This move represents the second time migrants have been shifted under an Italian-Albanian pact, as the nations strive to manage the complex Mediterranean migration challenge.

The bilateral agreement launched in October allows Italy to send up to 3,000 migrants monthly from international waters to Albania for asylum processing. However, only those granted asylum are permitted to move on to Italy while others face deportation directly from Albania.

Despite the perceived advantages, the deal has sparked significant criticism. Opposition arises from court rulings and human rights organizations concerned about the treatment and classification of migrants, alongside questions about the designation of 'safe' countries for repatriation. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni remains defensive of the deal, positing it as a model for broader European migration management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024