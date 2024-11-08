Italian Navy Intercepts Migrants in Deal with Albania

An Italian naval vessel docked at the Albanian port of Shengjin on Friday, delivering eight intercepted migrants. This move represents the second time migrants have been shifted under an Italian-Albanian pact, as the nations strive to manage the complex Mediterranean migration challenge.

The bilateral agreement launched in October allows Italy to send up to 3,000 migrants monthly from international waters to Albania for asylum processing. However, only those granted asylum are permitted to move on to Italy while others face deportation directly from Albania.

Despite the perceived advantages, the deal has sparked significant criticism. Opposition arises from court rulings and human rights organizations concerned about the treatment and classification of migrants, alongside questions about the designation of 'safe' countries for repatriation. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni remains defensive of the deal, positing it as a model for broader European migration management.

