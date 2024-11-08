Vengeance Unfolds: The Varanasi Family Murder Case Twist

In a dramatic development in the Varanasi murder case, police are now focusing on a familial suspect. Businessman Rajendra Gupta, along with his family, was shot dead, with suspicions pointing to Gupta's nephew, Vicky, as the key suspect.

The gruesome killings unfold a history fraught with revenge. In 1997, Gupta stood accused of murdering Vicky's parents—a crime that has allegedly fueled the nephew's desire for vengeance. Gupta's body was discovered Tuesday, while his family was slain in their Bhaidani home.

Law enforcement officers, led by Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Banswal, are actively pursuing leads. Vicky, absent since the murders, is under intense scrutiny. Police raids continue across potential hideouts, aiming to capture the elusive suspect soon.

