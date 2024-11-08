Vengeance Unfolds: The Varanasi Family Murder Case Twist
In a chilling twist to the Varanasi murder case involving businessman Rajendra Gupta, police suspect his nephew, Vicky, in the killing of Gupta and his family. Vicky, who is wanted for questioning, allegedly sought revenge for his parents' murders, for which Gupta had been accused years earlier.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic development in the Varanasi murder case, police are now focusing on a familial suspect. Businessman Rajendra Gupta, along with his family, was shot dead, with suspicions pointing to Gupta's nephew, Vicky, as the key suspect.
The gruesome killings unfold a history fraught with revenge. In 1997, Gupta stood accused of murdering Vicky's parents—a crime that has allegedly fueled the nephew's desire for vengeance. Gupta's body was discovered Tuesday, while his family was slain in their Bhaidani home.
Law enforcement officers, led by Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Banswal, are actively pursuing leads. Vicky, absent since the murders, is under intense scrutiny. Police raids continue across potential hideouts, aiming to capture the elusive suspect soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varanasi
- murder case
- Rajendra Gupta
- Vicky
- revenge
- police
- investigation
- family
- suspect
- raid
ALSO READ
Shimla Police's Strategic Offensive Against Drug Syndicates Shows Promising Results
Concert Heist: Police Crackdown on Mobile Theft Recovery
Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.
Chaos in Rio: Penarol Fans' Clash with Police
Shimla Police Bust 5.5 kg Charas Racket in Major Drug Haul