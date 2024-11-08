Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt: Man Attacked by Party Workers in Police Station

A man was attacked by women workers of a political party at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, following an online incident. The victim allegedly made objectionable comments about the activists, prompting the confrontation. Authorities have begun registering cases against all involved.

Updated: 08-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:42 IST
Political Tensions Erupt: Man Attacked by Party Workers in Police Station
In a dramatic turn of events, women workers of a political party attacked a man inside a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident unfolded on Friday and was captured on video, sparking a debate on social media.

According to the authorities, the provocative act was triggered by the man's alleged objectionable remarks against the women activists on social media. In an attempt to safeguard the man, police officers, including policewomen, were seen trying to intervene and control the situation.

A police official confirmed that cases are being registered against the man and the women involved in the attack, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

