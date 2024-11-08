Political Tensions Erupt: Man Attacked by Party Workers in Police Station

In a dramatic turn of events, women workers of a political party attacked a man inside a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident unfolded on Friday and was captured on video, sparking a debate on social media.

According to the authorities, the provocative act was triggered by the man's alleged objectionable remarks against the women activists on social media. In an attempt to safeguard the man, police officers, including policewomen, were seen trying to intervene and control the situation.

A police official confirmed that cases are being registered against the man and the women involved in the attack, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)