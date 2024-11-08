School Headmasters Face Legal Action Over Election Duty Non-Compliance

The police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have taken legal action against headmasters from 33 local schools. The headmasters are accused of failing to provide crucial information regarding teachers who could be assigned election duty during the Maharashtra assembly elections, an official announced on Friday.

The Zilla Parishad's education department had mandated that schools submit teacher information through a portal established by the State Election Commission last month. Despite multiple reminders, these schools allegedly did not comply with the request, leading to final warnings issued on Wednesday.

Following continued non-compliance, charges were filed against the headmasters under section 34 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, citing a breach of official duty related to elections. Of the implicated schools, 31 are located in Sillod taluka, while the remainder are spread across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Soygaon talukas.

