Mystery in Kathmandu: Indian National Found Dead

Dhiraj Rauniyar, a 40-year-old Indian national, was discovered dead in his rented accommodation in Kathmandu, Nepal. The authorities have not determined the cause of death. An investigation has been launched to uncover more details surrounding the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:17 IST
A tragic discovery unfolded in Kathmandu as a 40-year-old Indian national was found deceased in his rented room. The discovery took place on Friday, authorities confirmed.
The deceased, identified as Dhiraj Rauniyar, was found in the Naradevi tole area within the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. His sudden death has left many questions unanswered.
Police have yet to ascertain the cause of death, sparking a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rauniyar's untimely demise.
