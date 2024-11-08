Left Menu

Mizoram Takes Steps Towards Efficient Workforce

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the formation of departmental committees to review government employees' services. This initiative aims to ensure efficiency and qualification among the workforce, with potential termination for those deemed unfit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:20 IST
Mizoram Takes Steps Towards Efficient Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has introduced committees across all government departments to assess the services of employees, aiming to enhance workforce efficiency and qualifications.

During a conference with the Mizoram Secretariat Service Association, Lalduhoma highlighted the importance of identifying underperforming employees to maintain a capable workforce.

The CM reiterated plans to potentially terminate employees who fail to meet required standards, emphasizing the connection between employee performance and overall state quality improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024