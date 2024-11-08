Mizoram Takes Steps Towards Efficient Workforce
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the formation of departmental committees to review government employees' services. This initiative aims to ensure efficiency and qualification among the workforce, with potential termination for those deemed unfit.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has introduced committees across all government departments to assess the services of employees, aiming to enhance workforce efficiency and qualifications.
During a conference with the Mizoram Secretariat Service Association, Lalduhoma highlighted the importance of identifying underperforming employees to maintain a capable workforce.
The CM reiterated plans to potentially terminate employees who fail to meet required standards, emphasizing the connection between employee performance and overall state quality improvement.
