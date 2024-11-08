Mizoram Takes Steps Towards Efficient Workforce

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has introduced committees across all government departments to assess the services of employees, aiming to enhance workforce efficiency and qualifications.

During a conference with the Mizoram Secretariat Service Association, Lalduhoma highlighted the importance of identifying underperforming employees to maintain a capable workforce.

The CM reiterated plans to potentially terminate employees who fail to meet required standards, emphasizing the connection between employee performance and overall state quality improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)