Iran on Brink of Historic World Cup Qualification
Iran needs only a draw against Uzbekistan to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup alongside Japan. With three matches left, Iran leads their group, while South Korea seeks stability against Jordan. Australia, Qatar, and others remain in a competitive race for qualification.
Iran is poised to secure its place in the 2026 World Cup, needing just a draw against Uzbekistan at Tehran's Azadi Stadium this Tuesday. The team leads their group by three points and aims for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.
Japan was the first to qualify for the finals, highlighting the competitiveness of the remaining qualifiers. While Iran aims to consolidate its lead, South Korea strives to regain composure against Jordan after a series of shaky performances.
As the qualifiers intensify, Australia, Qatar, and others remain in fierce contention for the remaining spots, making this qualification phase one of the most thrilling yet in Asian football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Iran
- Uzbekistan
- Japan
- South Korea
- Qatar
- Australia
- qualifiers
- football
- 2026
ALSO READ
Yoon Suk Yeol's Release: A Turning Point in South Korean Politics?
Historic Downpour Strikes Australia's East Coast
Controversial Release: South Korean President Yoon's Legal Saga
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's Australia Visit: A Leap in Indo-Pacific Defense Alliances
Yoon Suk Yeol Freed: South Korea's Political Turmoil Intensifies