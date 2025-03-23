Iran on Brink of Historic World Cup Qualification

Iran is poised to secure its place in the 2026 World Cup, needing just a draw against Uzbekistan at Tehran's Azadi Stadium this Tuesday. The team leads their group by three points and aims for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Japan was the first to qualify for the finals, highlighting the competitiveness of the remaining qualifiers. While Iran aims to consolidate its lead, South Korea strives to regain composure against Jordan after a series of shaky performances.

As the qualifiers intensify, Australia, Qatar, and others remain in fierce contention for the remaining spots, making this qualification phase one of the most thrilling yet in Asian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)