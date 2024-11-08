EU & US: Partners in Trade and Security

The European Union has signaled its willingness to collaborate closely with the United States on crucial issues like trade and security. This announcement came from Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, during a press conference.

Speaking after a summit with European leaders in Budapest, Michel emphasized the EU's eagerness to strengthen ties with the US. 'We are ready to cooperate, to coordinate, in various fields with the United States,' Michel declared.

This open invitation highlights the EU's strategic focus on fostering robust international partnerships to address global challenges and boost collective security.

