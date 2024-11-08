Left Menu

EU & US: Partners in Trade and Security

The European Union, led by Charles Michel, expresses readiness for cooperation with the United States, focusing primarily on trade and security. This statement was made following a summit with European leaders in Budapest, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in these critical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:25 IST
EU & US: Partners in Trade and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The European Union has signaled its willingness to collaborate closely with the United States on crucial issues like trade and security. This announcement came from Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, during a press conference.

Speaking after a summit with European leaders in Budapest, Michel emphasized the EU's eagerness to strengthen ties with the US. 'We are ready to cooperate, to coordinate, in various fields with the United States,' Michel declared.

This open invitation highlights the EU's strategic focus on fostering robust international partnerships to address global challenges and boost collective security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024