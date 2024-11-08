Poll Raids: Police Seize Rs 7.80 Crore in Thane and Palghar
In recent raids, police and flying squads in Thane and Palghar have seized Rs 7.80 crore under the model code of conduct for upcoming assembly polls on November 20. The cash, transported in armoured vans, was intercepted and seized for lack of legal documentation.
Police and flying squads have seized Rs 7.80 crore in a series of coordinated raids over the past 24 hours in Thane and Palghar. These actions come amidst the enforcement of the code of conduct for upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 20.
The raids were carried out within the jurisdictions of Nalasopara, Mandi, and Mira Road police stations. Police officials revealed that the accused used armoured cash transport vans, assuming they wouldn't be checked.
Officials have emphasized their commitment to maintaining fair elections by intercepting these vehicles. They discovered that those transporting the cash lacked necessary documentation. Notably, a QR code is required for the legal transportation of cash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
