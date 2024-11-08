Murder on Parole: The Unseen Enmity Unfolds

A man serving a life sentence in a 2016 murder case was fatally shot while on parole in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on Thursday night, as Jaswant Singh Gill was talking with someone outside his home.

According to Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, Gill was killed by two unidentified motorcyclists. His family suggests the murder stemmed from an ongoing feud, potentially involving the brother of the person Gill was convicted of killing, who returned from Canada recently.

The Gwalior police have registered a case and are diligently searching for the culprits. A video of the murder has surfaced on social media, adding urgency to the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)