Farewell to the Pillar of Justice: CJI DY Chandrachud
Outgoing Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, reflects on his tenure, emphasizing transparency and resilience, despite criticism. Known for wide-ranging reforms, he oversaw the disposal of over 100,000 cases and faced considerable trolling. As he steps down, his contributions to judicial inclusivity are celebrated by colleagues and peers.
- Country:
- India
India bids farewell to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who concluded his term with reflections on transparency and resilience. Taking criticism in stride, he leaves behind a legacy of reform and inclusivity in the judiciary.
Justice Chandrachud faced substantial trolling online, which he humorously addressed in his farewell speech. Despite criticism, his leadership saw over 100,000 cases resolved, reflecting a commitment to public service and judicial clarity.
Praised by incoming CJI Sanjiv Khanna and prominent legal figures, Chandrachud's reforms, including enhanced court access and digitization, highlighted his tenure. As he departs, the judiciary remains steadfast, continuing the work he advanced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
