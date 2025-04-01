Vandana Katariya Bids Farewell to International Hockey; Leaves an Inspiring Legacy

In a significant development for Indian sports, renowned women's hockey player Vandana Katariya has declared her retirement from international hockey. Her illustrious career, spanning over 15 years, includes an impressive record of 320 international matches, the highest in Indian women's hockey history, alongside an impressive tally of 158 goals.

Vandana, 32, was crucial to India's top sporting moments, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she made history as the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games. Her retirement, confirmed after the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, marks the end of a remarkable journey in the sport.

Born in Roshnabad, Haridwar, her journey began humbly, culminating in representation at two Olympic Games, multiple World Cups, and Asian Games. Her efforts have been instrumental in India's rise on the global stage, earning her prestigious national honors like the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Her legacy is acknowledged by peers and officials as one of inspiration and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)