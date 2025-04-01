Left Menu

Vandana Katariya Bids Farewell to International Hockey; Leaves an Inspiring Legacy

Indian women's hockey icon Vandana Katariya announced her retirement after a 15-year career, marked by 320 appearances and 158 goals. Known for her resilience and determination, Vandana played a pivotal role in India's historic success, including a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and securing numerous medals in international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:43 IST
Vandana Katariya Bids Farewell to International Hockey; Leaves an Inspiring Legacy
Vandana Katariya (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian sports, renowned women's hockey player Vandana Katariya has declared her retirement from international hockey. Her illustrious career, spanning over 15 years, includes an impressive record of 320 international matches, the highest in Indian women's hockey history, alongside an impressive tally of 158 goals.

Vandana, 32, was crucial to India's top sporting moments, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she made history as the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games. Her retirement, confirmed after the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, marks the end of a remarkable journey in the sport.

Born in Roshnabad, Haridwar, her journey began humbly, culminating in representation at two Olympic Games, multiple World Cups, and Asian Games. Her efforts have been instrumental in India's rise on the global stage, earning her prestigious national honors like the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Her legacy is acknowledged by peers and officials as one of inspiration and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025