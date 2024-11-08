Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Pushes for Statehood and Article 370 Defense

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly called for the early restoration of statehood, defending Article 370 and arguing for special status on Monday. Members from the treasury benches voiced their support amid continued protests from BJP members, who exited the floor over a resolution supporting the erstwhile state's special status.

National Conference MLA Javaid Hassan Baig led the discussion, questioning the BJP's assertions of peace and democracy following Article 370's revocation. Independents like Muzaffar Khan argued that the provision was rooted in the Indian Constitution, challenging the accusations of a Pakistani agenda.

More voices within the assembly pressed for statehood as a matter of honor and constitutional right, with Congress's Nizamuddin Bhat and PDP's Rafiq Naik condemning BJP's accusations against Kashmir's parties. CPIM MLA M Y Tarigami highlighted the right to criticize judicial decisions and questioned the scrutiny of historical agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)