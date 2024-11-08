Russia Intensifies Drone Offensive Against Ukraine

Overnight, Russia intensified its military aggression by launching a formidable barrage of drones and missiles at Ukraine, resulting in the death of one civilian and injuring over 30, according to Ukrainian authorities. This relentless attack targeted regions in the center, south, and northeast of the country.

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russian forces deployed 92 drones and five missiles across 12 regions. Of these, 62 drones and four missiles were successfully intercepted and downed, while 26 drones were rendered ineffective via electronic countermeasures. The Interior Ministry revealed that the Odesa region, in particular, suffered civilian casualties, with one fatality and nine injuries.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a poignant appeal to Kyiv's allies, emphasizing the urgent need to bolster air defense systems to protect Ukrainian citizens amidst the escalating Russian aerial offensive.

