Enmity Unfolds: Shopkeeper Shot Amid Family Feud in Ludhiana

A shopkeeper in Ludhiana was shot and injured after a suspected attack linked to an ongoing enmity involving his in-laws. Police named Rishabh Benipal as a suspect, allegedly motivated by family tensions surrounding the victim's recent marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper in Ludhiana suffered gunshot wounds in an alleged attack on Friday, with police suggesting a personal vendetta tied to the victim's in-laws sparked the violence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja reported that three to four individuals, including Rishabh Benipal, confronted and shot the shop owner, Prinkle.

Prinkle accused Benipal and some in-laws, who were disgruntled over a recent marriage, as orchestrators of the assault. Police are investigating with existing CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

