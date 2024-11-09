Left Menu

Odesa Under Fire: Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Russian drones attacked an apartment building in Odesa, Ukraine, causing a major fire. The attack led to cars and buildings in flames, with thick smoke rising. Public broadcaster Suspilne reported the incident, with video footage corroborating widespread destruction in the historic Black Sea port city.

Updated: 09-11-2024 04:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a late-night assault, Russian drones targeted an apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa, igniting a substantial fire that engulfed part of the structure, according to reports from public broadcaster Suspilne.

Residents detailed the harrowing scene, further corroborated by video evidence circulating on various media platforms, showing engulfed vehicles and edifices amidst the chaos.

The attack punctuates the volatility in the region, as thick, acrid smoke billowed ominously over the city, marking another surge of hostilities affecting civilian lives and infrastructure in the region.

