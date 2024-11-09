Odesa Under Fire: Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

In a late-night assault, Russian drones targeted an apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa, igniting a substantial fire that engulfed part of the structure, according to reports from public broadcaster Suspilne.

Residents detailed the harrowing scene, further corroborated by video evidence circulating on various media platforms, showing engulfed vehicles and edifices amidst the chaos.

The attack punctuates the volatility in the region, as thick, acrid smoke billowed ominously over the city, marking another surge of hostilities affecting civilian lives and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)